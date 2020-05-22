Louis J. DiSabatino
1923 - 2020
Louis J. DiSabatino

Wilmington - Louis J. DiSabatino passed away at age 97 of natural causes in his Wilmington, DE home on May 16th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Rafaella Alfano DiSabatino, daughter Lois Work, parents Galileo and Marie DiSabatino; siblings Vincent and Felice "Phil" DiSabatino.

Louis was born in Jamestown, NY on January 1, 1923. He proudly served as a medic during WWII, his tour of duty included North Africa, Italy-Anzio Beachhead, D-Day Landing, and Southern France. After being honorably discharged from the army Louis started a career at DuPont Construction where he spent 25 years at the Newport Plant.

He was a member of Fraim Center for Active Adults, Anzio Beachhead Veterans of WWII Inc., D.A.V.- Caesar Rodney Chapter 3, and V. F. W. - Post - 2863. Louis was an avid swimmer for 30 years at Fraim Center for Active Adults. He also was a member of Delaware's first Senior Olympic Volleyball team and competed in the Volleyball Senior Nationals Olympics at L.S.U. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 1993.

He is survived by daughter Paula Valiante; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 regulations a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
