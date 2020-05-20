Louis J. McShaw Jr.
1931 - 2020
Louis J. McShaw, Jr.

Townsend, DE - Louis J. McShaw, Jr., 88 of Townsend, Delaware, formerly of Prices Corner, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Louis was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Louis and Madeline McShaw. Lou retired from Delmarva Power, and in his younger days enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He was a big University of Delaware football fan and a member of the Blue Hen Touchdown Club. Lou also enjoyed tinkering in his shed.

Louis was predeceased by his wife, Alice (Richard) McShaw, in 2007. He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Keefe (Ralph) and Sharon Yealey (Max); his beloved dog, Gizmo. Lou is also leaving behind his seven grandchildren, Marty Keefe, Matthew Keefe (Jess), Edward Yealey (Liz), James Yealey (Maddie), Christiana McCoy (Greg), Heather Wall (Jacob), and Benjamin Yealey; his five great grandchildren, Logan Keefe, Amelia McCoy, Gregory McCoy, Levi Wall, and Sage Wall. In addition, he is survived by his youngest brother, Francis McShaw (Dolly); many nieces, nephews and his Mall friends. He will be missed by all.

He finally caught the bus to take him home.

Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lou may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
