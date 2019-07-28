Resources
Wilmington - Louis Mario Camerota, age 82, of New Castle, formerly of Gibbstown, NJ, died July 20, 2019.

Louis graduated from Paulsboro High School in 1955 and Drexel Institute of Technology in 1965. He spent 3 years in the US Army with the 11th Airborne where he made 18 jumps before being honorably discharged in 1958. Louis taught at Highland Regional H.S. for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed photography, especially weddings and nature. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, and loved going to Daytona, Sturgis, and Laconia. Louis was an accomplished sporting clay, trap, and skeet shooter.

Louis was married to Gail (Minghetti) Camerota. He is survived by his brother Pete (Joy), and two nieces Laura and Wendy. All services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019
