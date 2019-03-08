|
|
Louis O. Beattie, Sr.
Townsend - Louis O. Beattie Sr., 79, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 6 - 8 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11 am at Corpus Christi Parish, 901 New Rd., Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Delaware State Troopers Association Benevolent Fund, P. O. Box 168, Cheswold, DE 19936.
To view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019