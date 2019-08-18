Services
Trinity Presbyterian Church
1120 Darley Rd
Wilmington, DE 19810
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
1120 Darley Road
Wilmington,, DE
Louis Parson Morris Obituary
Wilmington - Louis P. Morris, age 89, of Wilmington, Delaware, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the presence of family. Lou was born in Wilmington, Delaware to "Jack" and Mary Morris, and grew up there with his three brothers John, Harvey and Ben — all of whom predeceased him. He was an avid basketball player during his public school years and graduated from Wilmington High School in 1948. Lou enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and later became the youngest buck sergeant in the Corps at the time. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1959, where he was President of the Intra-Fraternity Council and a member of Theta Chi. While a student at Delaware he met Barbra A. Smith at the Deer Park Tavern.

They married and had three sons, all of whom survived him, Kevin of St. Petersburg, Florida, Kyle of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Keith of Austin, Texas.

Lou worked for Chrysler Corporation for 32 years -- primarily as a Personnel Manager at assembly plants in Newark, Delaware, Ann Arbor, Michigan and St. Louis, Missouri, then finally retiring from the corporate headquarters in Highland Park, Michigan. After retiring from Chrysler he spent a few years doing corporate consulting in personnel and labor relations work around the country.

Lou is also survived by his wife and the love of his life, Winifred "Ann" Morris, they spent more than 40 years together.

Six days a week he was at the Brandywine YMCA at 5:00 AM when they opened — he just had to be among the first each day for swimming and exercises. During retirement he was a voracious reader of fiction novels. He was a member of The American Legion, VFW and Delaware Veterans (DelVets) Post 1, Wilmington, DE.

As the sun was setting on July 14, 2019 he sat on his backyard patio, a cocktail in hand while a cool gentle evening breeze passed and said, "I've lived a doubly-doubly blessed life - lucky enough to have had more years in retirement than in work, and more good times than bad."

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 :00 PM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1120 Darley Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 followed by a luncheon.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
