Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Newark - Louis Paul Valiante, age 71, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Born in Wilmington, Louis was the son of the late Albert and Argentina (Gallo) Valiante. He earned his Bachelor degree from St. Mary's College in Kentucky and worked for the State of Delaware as a Child Support Enforcement Officer for over 20 years. He was also a member of the Delaware National Guards and an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Albert Valiante, and his sister-in-law, Nancy Valiante.

Louis will be dearly missed by his wife of 47 years, Patricia T. (Dougherty) Valiante; his sons, Louis P. Valiante, Jr. and Christopher J. Valiante, both of Newark; his sister, Diana Moyer (Roy) of Newark and Mary O'Neill (Nick) of Wilmington; and his brothers, Joseph Valiante (Donna) of Newport and Michael Valiante of Wilmington.



Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, November 8th after 10 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where funeral services will begin at 11 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Benedictine Sisters, 25 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
