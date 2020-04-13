|
Louis R. Nicoletti
Lewes - Louis Richard Nicoletti - most prominently and fondly known as Coach Nic - passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, April 9th, at the age of 70, after a courageous struggle with meningioma, a noncancerous tumor of the brain. He spent the last two years of his life at Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, located in Lewes, Delaware. Lou was born in New York, New York on September 30th, 1949, son of the late Francis J. and Helen Nicoletti, whose parents were immigrants from Italy and Greece.
Lou was a graduate of Conrad High School, Class of 1967, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from the University of Delaware in 1971, and completed his Master's studies in 1981. He was a devoted father as well as an exceptional teacher, coach, friend, and mentor. Working at Glasgow High School, Delcastle Technical High School, and Sussex Technical High School, he achieved over 4 decades of service and was named District Teacher of the Year in 1984 and 1995. He was also nominated for State Teacher of the Year twice during the course of his career. Throughout his life, he taught several forms of Social Studies, including Civics, Economics, Law, Environmental Education, and Advanced Placement U.S. History, and piloted his own senior seminars and curriculums, including a course titled Human Motivation. Lou's animated personality, uproarious sense of humor, and thorough knowledge of history and story telling made his class not only educational, but also incredibly captivating. It's no surprise that the students often said Coach Nic's class was their favorite.
In addition to his teaching achievements, Lou coached several sports including soccer in his early years and ran more than a dozen 26-mile marathons including the Boston Marathon. It was his profound love for the sport of running that made him widely known to be a successful track and cross country coach, not only coaching conference and state champions, but also lifelong athletes. He was named the State of Delaware's Coach of the Year for Cross Country in 1987, 1988, and 2010. Lou's passion for motivating and serving others inspired students and peers alike. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him in and out of the classroom.
Lou is survived by his daughters: Isabella Nicoletti and Madison T. Nicoletti; his former wife, Lisa Nicoletti; his brother, Michael Nicoletti (Kathy); his sister, Marie Nicoletti Cariello (John); his three nieces; and his one nephew.
Due to current events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Lou's life will be postponed until further notice to allow everyone the opportunity to gather to say their goodbyes and share memories, and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, Lou's final wishes were that memorial contributions be made to Autism Delaware's Productive Opportunities for Work & Recreation (POW&R) program. Donations can be made through their website or sent via mail to 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Unit 1, Lewes, DE 19958.
Please visit Lou's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020