Louis Sterling Phipps
Wilmington - Louis Sterling Phipps, 74, of the Bellevue section of Wilmington died February 4th at Wilmington Hospital. Sterling was born in Philadelphia, the son of Louis Jr. and Beatrice Cornog Karban. He attended Haverford public schools graduating in the class of 1962. He received his BA from the University of Virginia and his Masters from the University of Connecticut.
The first ten years of his career Sterling held several positions in the classroom as teacher and social worker. In 1978 he found a berth as a civilian employee of the US Navy specializing in human resources. He remained with the Navy for 28 years working in Arlington Virginia, Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg PA until retiring in 2006.
Sterling's two main passions were baseball and travel. He attended at least one game in every current major league park and in many others no longer in existence. His favorite teams were the Phillies and the Orioles. As a traveler he visited all 50 states and all Canadian provinces. Sterling went to Europe many times as well as Latin America. He spoke four languages with reasonable fluency. Survivors include his brother Brian C. Phipps of Pennsauken.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 PM Mon. at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill with visitation at 1 PM. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery; Pastor F. Edwin Matthew officiating.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019