Louis Weiner
Louis Weiner

Wilmington - Age 95, passed away Tuesday after a long illness, under the care of Seasons Hospice.

A life-long resident of Wilmington, DE, he was fondly referred to as the "shoe man." Louis served in the US Army Air Force during WWII returning to Wilmington where he met his wife Selma, preceded in death. Together for 68 years, they partnered in owning and operating Joan Roberts Shoes and the Children's Shoe Boat.

A loving husband, known for his kindness, smile and never ending support for his children and extended family, he is survived by his children, Jeff Weiner (Lori), Cindy Weiner-Palmere (Rett), Bruce Weiner (Kristi), and Andrew Weiner (Susan Robinson); sister, Bess Lobel; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Julie, Lauren, Rachelle, Jillian, Ben, Ross, and Nora; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Ava, and Amelia.

Due to the coronavirus, a private graveside service was held Friday with a virtual shiva Sunday evening. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE, 19802.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
