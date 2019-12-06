Resources
More Obituaries for Louisa Coons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louisa Harrington Coons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louisa Harrington Coons Obituary
Louisa Harrington Coons

Newark - Early November 20, 2019, Louisa Harrington Coons, 67, passed peacefully embraced by family, at Christiana Hospital. Louisa is the daughter of Juliana J. and Waldo M. Coons of Wilmington. She is survived by her siblings Peter Coons, Adelaide Krasucki, and Elizabeth Spellman, and by her nieces and nephews.

Louisa graduated from Brandywine High School in 1970. She was gifted artistically and studied at Harcum Art and Design.

Please contact [email protected]
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -