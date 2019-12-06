|
|
Louisa Harrington Coons
Newark - Early November 20, 2019, Louisa Harrington Coons, 67, passed peacefully embraced by family, at Christiana Hospital. Louisa is the daughter of Juliana J. and Waldo M. Coons of Wilmington. She is survived by her siblings Peter Coons, Adelaide Krasucki, and Elizabeth Spellman, and by her nieces and nephews.
Louisa graduated from Brandywine High School in 1970. She was gifted artistically and studied at Harcum Art and Design.
Please contact [email protected]
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019