Louisa Hazen Marks
Newark - Louisa Hazen Marks of Newark, DE, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at home and in the company of her sons. Louisa was born on February 14, 1934 in Connellsville, PA to the late George Custer Hazen and Elizabeth May (Stevens) Hazen.
Louisa was a successful professional musician and a true inspiration to her entire family. She received Bachelor's Degrees in Music Performance and Music Education at Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh, PA. As a cellist, she was a member of the Louisville Symphony for 3 years and the Florida Symphony in Orlando for 2 years, and was the principal cellist of the Austin Symphony for 5 years. For the majority of her career she was the principal cellist of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra for 27 years, and continued playing afterwards. Louisa also was known for her prolific chamber music work as well as other prominent playing in the area, including with Lancaster and Kennett Symphony Orchestras, Opera Delaware, and others. For about 34 years she was a staff member of the Vermont Music & Art Center, and served as a musical director. Most recently, Louisa was a member and ardent supporter of the Newark Symphony Orchestra. Throughout her teaching career, she taught over one hundred cello students. She left an inspiring legacy of the love of classical music.
Louisa had a great interest in animal welfare and the environment. She loved wildflowers and birds and taking walks in the woods. This was a source of peace for her.
Louisa is survived by her sons: Arthur Stevens Marks (Meredith Lee) of Wilmington, DE, Norman Theodore Marks (Elizabeth Anne) of Elkton, MD; seven grandchildren: Olivia Rachel Marks, Julia Suzanne Marks, Sarah Mae Marks, Jacob Franklin Marks, Rebekah Joy Marks, Anna Grace Marks, Samuel Hazen Marks; nephew, Daniel Shelkrot (Jimmy). In addition to her parents, Louisa is preceded in death by her husband, Claude H. Marks and sister, Janet Stevens Hazen.
A celebration of Louisa's life will be held on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "The Newark Symphony Orchestra".
