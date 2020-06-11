Louisa S. Howard
Harrington - Louisa S. Howard of Harrington, DE passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, Dover, surrounded by her family. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, daughter of the late Linwood F and Grace Bazemore Howard. She graduated from Harrington High School class of 1956 and attended Goldey-Beacom College. Ms. Howard retired in 2015 after 53 years of service working for the State of Delaware. Most of those years were with the Office of the State Treasurer. She served with eight different State Treasurers during her career. Two of those became Governor of Delaware, Tom Carper and Jack Markell. Tom Carper currently serves as US Senator for Delaware.
Ms. Howard was a charter member of the Harrington Baptist Church, and a member of several local and state organizations including the Harrington Senior Center, Order of The Eastern Star (Chapter 11), Harrington High School Alumni Association, and the Kent County Democrats. In addition to her parents, Ms. Howard was preceded in death by her sister Ann Howard Leonard Robertson in 2007, and brother in law Donald Robertson in 2005.
Ms. Howard is survived by her niece Lynn and husband Tom Houska of Lewes, DE, nephew William "Billy" Leonard and wife Cindy of Harrington, great nieces Kari G. Thompson (Dan) and Ashlyn G. Houska and great nephew William H. Leonard, Jr., and great-great nephew Cameron Hunter Anthony Morris.
A public viewing will be held from 3pm until 6pm on Saturday, June 13th at the 300Church (formerly Harrington Baptist Church), 111 E. Liberty Street, Harrington. A public graveside service will be held at 10 am on Sunday, June 14th at Hollywood Cemetery, Milford - Harrington Highway, Harrington. Please follow State-ordered social distancing and mask guidelines when attending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the 30th District Democrat Club, 4074 Paradise Alley Road, Harrington, DE 19952 or to the 300Church, 111 E. Liberty Street, Harrington, DE 19952. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.