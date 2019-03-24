|
|
Louise D. Accorsi
Hockessin - Louise D. Accorsi, age 93, a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at Cokesbury Village, Hockessin, DE on March 17th, 2019.
She was born to the late Aminta and Valentino DiSabatino.
Louise obtained an Associates Degree in Business from Goldey-Beacom College. She worked in the retail and banking industry then became a full time homemaker. She was an active volunteer for her church and community. She enjoyed many years and held various positions in her local garden club.
Louise was married to her late husband, Lewis V. Accorsi, in 1954. She was predeceased by her brother, Elio DiSabatino, and sister, Betty DiSabatino. She is survived by her two sons, John and his wife, Joan, of Harvard, MA and Michael and his wife, Sarah, of Mansfield Center, CT; 2 daughters, Linda Sheetz and her husband, Ken, of Douglasville, PA and Anita Trexler and her husband, David, of Landenberg, PA; 9 grandchildren, Lisa, Jessie, Andrew, Katie, Emma, Brett, Julie, Joel and Amanda; 4 great grandchildren, Aiden, Colin, Johnny and Miles.
Louise's life revolved around her family and community. She and her family lived many years in the neighborhood of Canterbury Hills. These were idyllic years shared with wonderful neighbors and their families. The neighborhood was a close community full of year round activities including neighborhood carnivals, girls versus boys kickball, evening flashlight tag and swimming in Mrs. Cook's pool. A richer life could not be imagined. As the years passed she was blessed with many grandchildren for whom she was a loving and involved grandmother. Beautiful memories of Louise will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched. She was an incredible person and family and friends are grateful for having been part of her life.
A Memorial Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 30. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 - 10:00am. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations in Louise's memory may be made to St Mary of the Assumption Church at 7200 Lancaster Pike in Hockessin, De 19707 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019