1/1
Louise Dynes
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Dynes

Newark - Louise Scruggs Dynes passed away at midnight, November 24, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her father, Admiral Richard Martin Scruggs, USN, and her mother, Louise Mitchell Scruggs. She is survived by her children, Dr. Scott Budd Chapman Dynes, Christina Dill, Richard Mitchell Grant Dynes, and her husband of 64 years, Dr. Wallace Arthur Dynes.

Louise was born in San Diego, CA on July 1, 1931. Following her father's deployment to the U.S. Navy's Asiatic Fleet, based in the Philippines, she lived in the Western Pacific, ashore and shipboard from 1933 to 1937. Before she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1953, she attended 39 different schools geographically ranging from Che-foo, China; Manila, Philippines; Honolulu, Hawaii; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Moorestown, NJ; Madison, Florida; Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles, CA.

Following her graduate work at UCLA, Louise taught 5th grade students in San Diego, CA; Seattle, WA; and Newark, DE. Louise treasured her students. She was also an artist, preferring the acrylic medium, and painted many of the people and landscapes she met during her other passion, traveling.

Louise loaded her family into a VW camper van in 1976, took them to Europe and began a lifetime of exploring the people and places of our planet including her return to the China of her childhood (it had changed), the South Pacific where her father had fought, and several semesters in Europe, where she made new friends and explored new vistas. Along the way she painted many landscapes and group scenes that are treasured by her family, friends, and patrons.

Louise was a President of the John R. Downs PTA, a member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Parish, the League of Women Voters, the DAR, the Occidentals, and the Austrian American Society. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

As there will be no in-person ceremony, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Thomas Episcopal Parish, 276 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19711 or online at www.stthomasparish.org. A celebration of Louise's life is displayed online at www.forevermissed.com/louise-scruggs-dynes/about, where memories and condolences can be shared.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved