Louise Dynes
Newark - Louise Scruggs Dynes passed away at midnight, November 24, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her father, Admiral Richard Martin Scruggs, USN, and her mother, Louise Mitchell Scruggs. She is survived by her children, Dr. Scott Budd Chapman Dynes, Christina Dill, Richard Mitchell Grant Dynes, and her husband of 64 years, Dr. Wallace Arthur Dynes.
Louise was born in San Diego, CA on July 1, 1931. Following her father's deployment to the U.S. Navy's Asiatic Fleet, based in the Philippines, she lived in the Western Pacific, ashore and shipboard from 1933 to 1937. Before she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1953, she attended 39 different schools geographically ranging from Che-foo, China; Manila, Philippines; Honolulu, Hawaii; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Moorestown, NJ; Madison, Florida; Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles, CA.
Following her graduate work at UCLA, Louise taught 5th grade students in San Diego, CA; Seattle, WA; and Newark, DE. Louise treasured her students. She was also an artist, preferring the acrylic medium, and painted many of the people and landscapes she met during her other passion, traveling.
Louise loaded her family into a VW camper van in 1976, took them to Europe and began a lifetime of exploring the people and places of our planet including her return to the China of her childhood (it had changed), the South Pacific where her father had fought, and several semesters in Europe, where she made new friends and explored new vistas. Along the way she painted many landscapes and group scenes that are treasured by her family, friends, and patrons.
Louise was a President of the John R. Downs PTA, a member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Parish, the League of Women Voters, the DAR, the Occidentals, and the Austrian American Society. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
As there will be no in-person ceremony, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Thomas Episcopal Parish, 276 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19711 or online at www.stthomasparish.org
. A celebration of Louise's life is displayed online at www.forevermissed.com/louise-scruggs-dynes/about,
where memories and condolences can be shared.