Louise E. McCabe
1929 - 2020
Louise E. McCabe

Wilmington - Louise E. McCabe, age 90, of Wilmington, DE formerly of Millsboro, DE passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services-Pike Creek in Wilmington, DE.

Louise grew up in Selbyville, raised her family in Wilmington prior to retiring in Millsboro. She and her husband, Robert owned and operated McCabe Press in Wilmington, DE for 20 years prior to her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. McCabe, Sr. in 1990. Louise is survived by her son, Robert W. McCabe, Jr. of Bear, DE and two daughters, Susan Renshaw of Wilmington, DE and Kathy Mancari of Middletown, DE; a father-in-law, Harlon Talley of Fenwick Island, DE; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Louise's family would like to thank Manor Care Long Term Care staff Lola Durosomo and Holly Darron and Heartland Hospice for care and support.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. George's Cemetery in Clarksville, DE. Masks are required at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Louise's name to Alzheimer's Association, Delaware Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or House of Hope Animal Rescue, P. O. Box 430, North East, MD 21901.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. George's Cemetery
