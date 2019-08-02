|
Louise E. Rowe
Newark, DE - Louise E. Rowe, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with her children by her side.
Louise was born on December 31, 1940 to the late Albert Jr. and Eleanor Short. Born and raised in Claymont, DE, she was a 1958 graduate of Claymont High School where she was a cheerleader and later worked for Colorado Fuel and Iron until 1962.
Ever the green thumb, Louise had a knack for flowers and enjoyed working in her yard, making crafts, shopping and baking. She also enjoyed watching her grandsons play sports.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Norman Rowe, and her brother, Albert "Jimmy" Short, III. She is survived by her children, Lauren Rowe of Wilmington, DE, Scott Rowe and his wife Patricia of Newark, DE, Dawn Ferrante and her husband Dennis of Bear, DE, and two grandsons, Brian and his wife Melanie of Odessa, DE and Eric Rowe of Newark, DE.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Vitas Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion during Louise's final days.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Louise by contributing to VITAS Community Connection, P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352 (https://vitascommunityconnection.org/).
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019