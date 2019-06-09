|
Louise Elliott Sebourn
Wilmington - Lucile E. Sebourn, 103, affectionately called "Dede", passed away at Gilpin Hall in Wilmington surrounded by her loving family on June 5, 2019. She was just a few weeks shy of her 104th birthday.
Dede was born in 1915 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Louis Anderson Sebourn and Alwina Gerlach Sebourn. Her father's job with the railroad brought the family to Wilmington when Dede was 17. Upon graduating from Wilmington High School, she went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. In 1944, she joined the United States Navy as a Wave. Dede went to Naval Training at Hunter College in NY, then to Cedar Falls, Iowa and back to Washington DC. She was very proud of having marched in President Franklin Roosevelt's funeral procession. Upon discharge in 1946, she returned to Wilmington and began a 35 year career at the DuPont Company. She retired from DuPont as an Executive Secretary in 1980.
During her many years of retirement, Dede enjoyed golfing, reading, watching the Phillies, going to the beach, and spending time with her family and friends. She took great pride in her family and never missed celebrating any important milestones in their lives. Dede was loved very much and will be dearly missed.
Lucile was predeceased by her sister Virginia Sebourn Dewson and her niece Pamela Freed Morrow. She is survived by her loving niece who was like a daughter to her, Amy Freed Armstrong and her husband Roy; 3 great-nieces Megan Cole Armstrong, Katie Armstrong Gulick and her husband Greg, and Coley Morrow Ludwig; a great-nephew Christopher Scott Morrow; and 7 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Service will be at Christ Church Christiana Hundred at 10:30am on Monday June 17, 2019 with a burial to follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in The News Journal from June 9 to June 15, 2019