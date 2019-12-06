|
Louise Hazel Harriott
Lincoln University, PA - Louise Hazel Harriott, age 88, of Lincoln University, PA, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Louise's life at 7 PM. Burial will be held graveside at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 AM. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019