Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Harriott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Hazel Harriott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Hazel Harriott Obituary
Louise Hazel Harriott

Lincoln University, PA - Louise Hazel Harriott, age 88, of Lincoln University, PA, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Louise's life at 7 PM. Burial will be held graveside at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10 AM. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -