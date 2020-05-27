Louise Joan McArdle
Newark - Louise Joan McArdle died on Monday, May 25th with her daughters at her side. Born to Louis Von Aspern and Anna Schmelter, Louise grew up in New York City and Astoria Queens NY. A graduate of Bryant High School, she worked for Metropolitan Life and then General Motors. Louise married Donald McArdle in 1952, and they spent several years living in Astoria NY, Indianapolis, Indiana and Suffern NY. Louise and Don moved to Dover, Delaware in 1970. She became active in her children's school and with Holy Cross Church. Once her children were in High School, Louise worked for Schmittinger & Rodriguez and then with Dr. Andreas Rauer, Optometrist until she retired.
Louise enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, singing and playing cards with her family. She hosted many memorable weekend events/parties for family visiting from NY.
Louise was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen DeNardo (Anthony), Helen McArdle Stewart, Peggy Graef (David); six Grandchildren, Lisa DeNardo-Yost, Tara DeNardo, Ryan DeNardo (Laura), Erin DeNardo, Ben Graef, Brad Graef; six Great Grandchildren Kayla, Bella, Hawthorn, Max, Lake, and Sorrel. To her Great Grandchildren, she was lovingly known as "Granny Lou". Later in life, Louise was lucky to meet her good friend George Tavernier, who resides in Malone NY.
Louise is predeceased by her husband, Donald McArdle and son-in-law, Cal Stewart.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.torbertfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either Delaware Hospice or Brookdale Hospice (PA) in memory of Louise.
