Louise Mancari
Newark - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Louise (Bosetti) Mancari. Louise, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of the late Adolph A. and Estella M. (Finch) Bosetti.
Louise and her husband, Vincent, were the proud owners and proprietors of "Vincente's Restaurant" for more than 50 years. She was the kitchen supervisor who kept everything running smoothly. Louise was also the glue that held the family together.
In her leisure time, Louise could be found watching all the criminal justice shows, especially Law and Order, and drinking a Diet Coke. She also loved when the puppies came to visit.
Louise was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Vincent J. Mancari, Sr. and her parents. She is survived by her sons, Vincent J., Jr. and his wife, Denise, Daniel and Thomas and his fiancee, Mandy Cupeto; her grandchildren, Leah Mancari-Fields and her husband, Josh, and Nicholas; and her brother, Ernest R. Bosetti.
If you wish to pay your respects, please join us at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, June 27 between 5:00 and 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 AM at Doherty Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on June 26, 2019