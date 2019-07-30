|
|
Louise Marie Messer
Brooksville FL - Louise Messer of Brooksville Florida, passed away on July 8, at age 75, peacefully at HPH Hospice, Sturgil Care Center in Brooksville Florida, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Louise was born in Wilmington Delaware on October 24,, 1943. She graduated from P.S. DuPont. She raised 3 children while in Delaware. She most recently worked in Accounting for Easter Seals Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore. In 2005, she and her late husband Ronald relocated to Florida for health reasons. She leaves behind many friends that she made in both states and throughout their travels. She brought sunshine and interesting times into the lives of so many people over the years, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald D Messer Sr. on December 11, 2011, and is survived by her daughter; Sherry Lyons and husband David, their children Maxwell Lyons and wife Amber; Sierra Lano and husband Anthony; son John J Thomas Jr. and wife Monica, their children Lucy and Jacqi Thomas; and son Michael Thomas and his wife Sandra.
A commemorative service will be held on Sunday, August 4th, 7:00-9:00 pm, at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Wilmington DE, where friends and family may join in a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to HPH Hospice, Sturgil Care Center, of Brooksville Florida.
Published in The News Journal on July 30, 2019