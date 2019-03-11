Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Delaware City
214 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE 19706
(302) 834-4524
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Delaware City
214 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE 19706
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's R.C. Church
209 Washington Street
Delaware City, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Meli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise (Inez) Meli


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise (Inez) Meli Obituary
Louise (Inez) Meli

Millsboro - Louise (Inez) Meli, age 88, of Millsboro, DE, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in Delaware City, DE on December 1, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Rose (Jameson) Meli. Louise was a secretary at Rayethon Construction for 30 years. She was a native Delawarean and a dedicated member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Dilorenzo; and brother-in-law, Anthony Dilorenzo. She is survived by her nephews, Danny Dilorenzo, Robert McCormick and William Dilorenzo; niece, Antinette Conlin; and cousins, Heather Jones (David) and Hilary McNulty.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 214 Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 209 Washington Street, Delaware City, DE. Interment will follow at Delaware City Cemetery, 530 West Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Delaware City
Download Now