Louise (Inez) Meli
Millsboro - Louise (Inez) Meli, age 88, of Millsboro, DE, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Born in Delaware City, DE on December 1, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Rose (Jameson) Meli. Louise was a secretary at Rayethon Construction for 30 years. She was a native Delawarean and a dedicated member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Dilorenzo; and brother-in-law, Anthony Dilorenzo. She is survived by her nephews, Danny Dilorenzo, Robert McCormick and William Dilorenzo; niece, Antinette Conlin; and cousins, Heather Jones (David) and Hilary McNulty.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 214 Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 209 Washington Street, Delaware City, DE. Interment will follow at Delaware City Cemetery, 530 West Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019