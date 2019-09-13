Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Drawers Church
2839 Dupont Parkway
Middletown, DE
View Map
1927 - 2019
Louise Roberts Obituary
Louise Roberts

Middletown - Louise Roberts passed away on September 8, 2019 at the age of 92.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 11:00 an at the Old Drawers Church, 2839 Dupont Parkway, Middletown, DE 19709. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Louise's name to Friends of Old Drawyers, P.O. Box 35, Odessa, DE 19730 or to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 253, Odessa, DE 19730. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
