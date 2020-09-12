Louise V. Giliberto



Wilmington - Louise V. Giliberto peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on September 9, 2020.



Louise was born in Wilmington to the late Pasquale Ciconte and Vittoria Peperess Ciconte. She proudly graduated H. Fletcher Brown Vocational High School at the top of her class, licensing in cosmetology. She met and married her beloved husband Sebastiano "Benny" Giliberto. Louise enjoyed being a stay at home beautician to many family members, friends and clients. For the rest of her life, she was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and Nonna. She showered her love to every family member and all who knew her. She was a past member of Daughters of Isabella, John Basilone Lodge, and Italo-American United.



Louise is survived by children Victoria Tolton (Randy), Joseph Giliberto, Anthony Giliberto (Jeanie), and Charles Giliberto; loving grandchildren Anthony Giliberto Jr. (Melissa), Michael Giliberto (Cindi), Nicholas Tolton, and Stephanie Tolton (Zach); and treasured great grandchildren Sadie Rae and Riley Jae.



Louise is preceded in death by her husband Sebastiano "Benny" Giliberto; parents Pasquale Ciconte and Vittoria Peperess Ciconte; sisters Florence Paolino, Marian Martell, and Rose Splan; and brothers Frank Ciconte, Bruno Ciconte, and Gaetano Ciconte.



An evening viewing will be held 6pm to 8pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE 19805. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Ministry of Caring, 1414 N. King Street, Wilm., DE 19801



CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME



(302)658-9095









