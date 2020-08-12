Louralea Meredith
Wilmington - Louralea Meredith, age 81, passed away at home on August 8, 2020, after graciously enduring the effects of ten years of Alzheimer's. Born in Wilmington, DE on June 20, 1939, she graduated from Alexis I. DuPont High School and Goldey- Beacom College. Louralea was a lifelong member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, married her sweetheart there, and faithfully enjoyed serving the Lord on numerous committees and ministries.
Survivors include her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Nelson Meredith, who lovingly cared for her in her home; her children: Nelson Meredith III (Teri) and Sharon Jennelly (John); her brother, Earl Hall (Delores); and grandchildren: Daniel (Jessica), Rachel, Grace, Isabella, Nicholas and Rachael. Louralea was preceded in death by her parents, Annabelle and Harvey E. Hall and sister, Judith (Roberts).
Due to Covid-19, the memorial service will be private. Donations in honor of Louralea Meredith should be sent to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
