Visitation
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Luba Bernhard

New Castle - Luba Bernhard, age 83, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held at a later date.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
