Luba Bernhard
New Castle - Luba Bernhard, age 83, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held at a later date.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019