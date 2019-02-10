|
|
Lucia F. Adam
Cashiers - Lucia died at age 85 at her home in Cashiers, North Carolina on February 2, 2019. Born March 25, 1933 in Wilmington, Delaware she was the daughter of David S. Foster and Mary Jeannette Johnson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother David S. Foster and her sister Mary C. "Mimi" Haskell and is survived by her brother O. Wells Foster.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Adams and five children - Scott Adams and wife Beth, Tommy Adams and wife Kendall, Wendy Steck and husband Fred, Andy Adams, and stepson Chip Adams and wife Heather. She also has 11 grandchildren all who adored her.
Lucia was raised in Wilmington and was an accomplished equestrian growing up. She met and married Jim and lived in Montgomery, Alabama, Cold Spring Harbor, New York and Waterbury, Connecticut while Jim was a Headmaster. They retired to Cashiers in 1994. Except Lucia didn't understand the word "retirement" and she worked at the High Hampton Inn until last year.
Lucia loved the Cashiers community and was beloved by all who interacted with her. She had a quick wit and loved to laugh. She was mother and grandmother to many whether you were related to her or not.
A Celebration of her Life is planned for 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23rd at Church of the Good Shepherd in Cashiers. It will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Church of the Good Shepherd Outreach, PO Box 32, Cashiers, NC 28717.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019