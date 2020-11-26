Lucia Serio Hill
Wilmington - Lucia (Schiavoni) Serio Hill, 87, of Wilmington, Delaware peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Wilmington on August 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Angelamaria (Scavalla) Schiavoni.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Angelo "Chalky" Serio in 1973, and her second husband, Earl Hill in 2005.
Lucy received her professional training at the Wilmington General Hospital School of Nursing. As a proud registered nurse, she was a consummate and knowledgeable caregiver to many patients throughout her 35 year career. She retired in 1998 from Christiana Care Health System. Lucy was a member of Corpus Christi Parish.
Years after retirement, she would be recognized while out and about, by countless former patients grateful for her care. Nursing was a passion that became the means for her to assist others back to health. This passion and unwavering focus on patient care earned her cherished admiration from patients, hospital staff, co-workers, and doctors alike. Offered supervisory positions, she politely refused, always preferring front-line care.
Lucy's ultimate role was serving as sole Caregiver to her husband, Chalky, while raising her two sons during a six-year leave of absence from nursing before his passing in 1973. She was forever grateful for all the help she received from their families and many cherished friends. Please understand that Lucy and her sons never forgot and are forever indebted to them for their love and help during those times. After Chalky's passing, Lucy resumed her career as a Nurse and single mom.
Eventually, Lucy remarried and her husband, Earl, finally helped her to relax and enjoy travelling later in life.
Despite her petite personage, Lucy could be best described as a "Force of Nature", with a colorful way of expressing herself at times. Rarely taking time to relax, always busy cleaning, sweeping, washing, ironing, walking her beloved dogs, rolling her sleeves up at a moment's notice to help anyone from digging a hole, to caring for a friend or loved one. In retirement, she became our families' medical consultant and caregiver well into her 80's.
Lucy will be dearly missed by her sons, Nicholas J. Serio, Sr. (Denise) and John A. Serio (Mary Pat); her grandchildren, Angelo Serio, Nicholas Serio Jr. (Ashley), Dominic Serio (Joe), Gabriela Hess (Mike), Kevin Palladinetti (Carrie), and Erin Fetters (Rob); her six great-grandchildren with a seventh due in April, 2021; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and their families.
She is also survived by her step-children, James Hill (Joanne), Elizabeth Elfman (Eric) and Thomas Hill.
Lucy was predeceased by her brothers, Francis, Constandino "Gus", her twin, Luigi Schiavoni; and her sister, Josephine Saienni.
The family would like to extend a sincere message of gratitude to Wanda, her Easter Seals caregiver, and the entire staff of Rockland Place, in Wilmington, DE for their unwavering commitment to Lucy's care, with individual names far too numerous to list. The folks at Rockland became extensions of our family, especially during the COVID pandemic, each & everyone a hero in our eyes.
Funeral services will be held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
