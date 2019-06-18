|
|
Lucille F. Duszak
Wilmington - Lucille F. Duszak departed this world to her heavenly home on June 14, 2019 at the age of 90. She touched many with her loving, caring, and prayerful support that reached beyond her family. All who knew Lucille were inspired by her faith, wisdom and kindness. She will be dearly missed.
A first generation Polish American, Lucille was born to Leopold and Tekla Swierczewski in the Hedgeville section of Wilmington. She attended Wilmington High School, became a hairdresser and married Eugene T. Duszak, her loving husband of 64 years. A faith-filled woman, she served her family as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Having four children, the family quickly expanded to include spouses of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many family gatherings were celebrated with food, cakes and cookies by Babka. Lucille loved spending time with her family. While continuing her career as a homemaker, she was employed by JC Penney for 25 years.
Her pastimes included babysitting, sewing, crocheting, home decorating, gardening and hummingbird watching—all to create a warm and welcoming home. Blue was her favorite color. A life-long active member of St. Hedwig Church, she participated in the RCIA Program and was a member of the Holy Rosary Society. She also attended Mid-County Senior Center for several years.
Lucille is survived by her four children, Martin (Sandra), Thomas, Marie Pierse (Terry), and Anthony (Andrea); her nine grandchildren, Lisa Novak (David), David (Jennifer), Andrew (Chris Murriel), Daniel Pierse, Barbara Duszak, Joseph Duszak, Alexandra Keegan (David), Margaret Pierse, and Emily Henion (Christopher); her great-grandchildren Andrew, Milo, Nola, Abigail, Ella, Madeline and one expectant great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gene; grandson, Brian Pierse, and her seven brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20 from 9:00-10:45AM at St. Hedwig Church, 408 South Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00AM. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Lucille's memory to St. Hedwig Church, 408 South Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 or the Ministry of Caring, 15 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019