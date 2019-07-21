|
|
Lucille Koon
Harbeson - Professor Emeritus Lucille (Lucy) Koon of Harbeson, Delaware passed away in the comfort of her home on July 14, 2019. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
A native of Alexander Mills, North Carolina, Lucy was born in 1935 to Mary and Roy Nanney, the youngest of their four children. Lucy graduated from R-S Central High School in 1952 after excelling in both basketball and swimming. She then attended Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education in 1956. Lucy continued her education at Appalachian State earning a Master's Degree in physical education and counseling in 1961. After teaching for two years in North Carolina, Lucy relocated to Delaware, accepting teaching and coaching positions at Milford High School. Her 1962-63 field hockey and basketball teams at Milford were both undefeated. Lucy accepted a teaching position at Wesley College in 1964. Over her 29 years at Wesley, Lucy served as chairperson of the social science, education and nursing division while teaching a variety of classes and coaching several women's athletic teams.
Retirement from Wesley College didn't mean that Lucy slowed down at all. While she and her partner operated Sheepskins Unlimited in Rehoboth Beach for several years, Lucy's creative side and sewing skills were on full display. After several years of working with sheepskins, Lucy turned her talents to the construction business operating Pegasus Construction as she took advantage of the building boom which was starting to take place in the Rehoboth area. Over the next several years, Lucy built over 60 houses before retiring again in 2006.
Lucy was recognized for her contributions to teaching and to women's sports by the American Association of Physical Education and Dance (AAPERD) in 1992. Also, in 2012, the Delaware Women's Alliance on Sports and Fitness (DWASF) awarded its "Pioneer in Women's Sports" award to Lucy. Most notably, Lucy was inducted into the Wesley College Hall of Fame for her contribution to women's basketball. Lucy played basketball in high school and took the initiative to coach the first women's basketball team at Wesley in 1964. That first year, with no budget and no uniforms, her team won their local league championship.
Lucy is survived by her partner of 40 years, Dr. Diane Stetina, sons Kenneth (Sally) and Russell Koon, and granddaughter Sarah Koon. Other survivors include Lucy's older sister, Margie Metcalf of Salt Lake City, UT, special niece and caregivers Barbara Nanney (Vicki Davis) of Peachtree City, GA, and several other nieces and nephews. Lucy was predeceased by her brothers and their wives: Joe (Martha) Nanney and Louis (Juanita) Nanney, and by her brother-in-law Bill Metcalf.
It was Lucy's wish that she be cremated. Please join us at 109 Pinewater Drive, Harbeson, DE 1995, to celebrate Lucy's life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Delaware Hospice which can be made online at www.delawarehospice.org/donate OR mailed to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel Lewes, DE.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019