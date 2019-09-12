|
|
Lucille Lillian Neal Pulliam "Patsy"
Wilmington - Age 80, of Wilm., DE departed her life on Sunday Sept 1, 2019 at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memories, 2 sons, 1 grandson, 2 sisters, 3 brother-in-laws, 3 sister-in-laws, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a
host of other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11 am. Viewing 10-11am, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th Street
Wilm.,DE. Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019