Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
Lucille Lillian Neal "Patsy" Pulliam

Lucille Lillian Neal "Patsy" Pulliam Obituary
Lucille Lillian Neal Pulliam "Patsy"

Wilmington - Age 80, of Wilm., DE departed her life on Sunday Sept 1, 2019 at her residence.

She leaves to cherish her memories, 2 sons, 1 grandson, 2 sisters, 3 brother-in-laws, 3 sister-in-laws, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a

host of other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11 am. Viewing 10-11am, Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th Street

Wilm.,DE. Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
