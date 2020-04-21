Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille R. Ricucci

Lucille R. Ricucci Obituary
Lucille R. Ricucci

Lucille (Ponzo) Ricucci, 92, passed away on April 19, 2020. Lucille was a long-time member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, serving as the school's secretary for 16 years and as a member of the church's RCIA Team. Volunteering as an adult Girl Scout for over 45 years, she was awarded the St. Ann Award and the Companion on the Journey Award by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry for her outstanding service to youth. She also enjoyed bowling, and bowled on a league team at Pleasant Hill Lanes for many years, up to the age of 90.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Damian Ricucci, her son Paul Everett, and 3 brothers, Joseph, George, and Robert. Lucille is survived by her children, Marcia Lucey, Barbara Ricucci, Claire Kegerise (Jamie), David Ricucci, and Thomas Ricucci (Tonya); her grandchildren, Dr. Margaret Rose Barlow (Jared Wadsworth), Emily Fenske (Kevin Cooper-Fenske), Katherine Robleto (Jeff), and Blaire Kegerise (Lauree Akhtar); and one great grandchild, Ann Margaret Fenske.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lucille may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. There will be a private burial at All Saints Cemetery. A memorial mass for Lucille will be scheduled at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
