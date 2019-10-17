|
Lucinda L. Almeida
Bear - Lucinda Almeida, age 83, born in Colmeal, Portugal, passed away at home on October 15, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. A loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and Friend, Lucinda is survived by her son, Joseph Almeida (Christy) and two granddaughters, Devon (fiancé Vincent) and Caitlin. Her husband, Henrique, preceded her in death in 2012.
Family and friends are invited to visit on October 21, 2019 from 11am - 12pm at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE 19702, where a funeral mass will follow at 12pm. Private burial (family) will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in Lucinda's memory can be made to St. Margaret of Scotland or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019