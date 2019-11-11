|
|
Lucita A. "Lucy" Nacpil
New Castle - Lucita A. Nacpil, fondly known as Lucy, age 75, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born in the Philippines on April 6, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Calixto and Consuelo (Munoz) Ares. Lucy dedicated her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos B. Nacpil and sister, Dolores Maniego. She is survived by her children, Dean A. Nacpil of New Castle and Julie A. Hearne (Andrew) of Bear; brothers, Calixto Ares, Jr. (Felicitas), Lauro Ares (Evangeline), Antonio Ares (Virgie), all of the Philippines and Manuel Ares and Ferdinand Ares, both of New Castle; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be offered at 1 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucy's name to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 801 N. Dupont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019