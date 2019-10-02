|
Lucy Ann Spincic
Wilmington - Lucy Ann Spincic, age 87 of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Upland, PA, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 27, 2019.
She graduated from Eddystone High School, Eddystone, PA. She was employed as a Purchasing Agent for the DuPont Company.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and her husband of 56 years, Carl Spincic.
She will be dearly missed by her children; daughter Toni Lynn (Michael), son Carl, Jr., daughter Lisa (Patrick). Grandchildren Christopher (Angelina), Michael and great grandson Dominic and her little dog Carlee. She is also survived by a sister Rose Ritz, brother Al Papi and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 from 10-11 am. A memorial service will follow. Private committal service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019