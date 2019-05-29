|
Lucy C. Cocucci
Newark - Lucy C. Cocucci, age 83, died on May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Cocucci, dear mother of Rev. Joseph MPR Cocucci and the late Michael T. Cocucci.
Funeral Mass, Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 AM, Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing at church 1 hour prior at 10:00 AM. Interment at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome to St. John Neuman Church, 11211 Beauchamp Road, Berlin, MD 21811.
Online condolences at yasikfh.com.
Yasik Funeral Home
Stanley S. Yasik, Inc.
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019