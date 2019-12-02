|
Lucy Cluett
Greenville - Lucy (Gerhardt) Cluett, resident of Greenville, DE, died on Saturday, the 23rd of November, 2019.
Lucy was the beloved wife of Dr. Maxwell Cluett; devoted mother of Jayne, Lisa, and Marita Cluett; loving grandmother of Devon Bodey; and sister to Edgar and the late Leon Gerhardt.
Lucy was born in Bayport, Nova Scotia to Leo and Gladys Gerhardt in 1928. She graduated from Lunenburg Academy in 1945. Following high school, Lucy attended Business School in Halifax, N.S. and received her diploma in secretarial skills.
In 1951, Lucy married Dr. Maxwell Cluett, and the couple moved to Niagara Falls, Canada. Two years later, the couple moved to Charlottesville, VA, where Dr. Cluett attended the Graduate School of Chemistry at the University of Virginia. During the next three years, Lucy worked as the head secretary in the UVA Department of Economics and the newly formed Business School.
In 1955 the couple moved to Wilmington, DE, where they raised their three daughters. Various transfers in Dr. Cluett's job lead the couple to live in Vancouver, WA; Montreal; and New York. Ultimately, the couple returned, making Greenville, DE, their permanent home in 1982.
Lucy was passionate about her involvement in the community. She was a hospice volunteer and mentor of local elementary school children for many years. Lucy was a diligent church goer and was committed to her participation in lay ministries at Christ Church Christiana Hundred in Wilmington, DE. She participated in the receptionist ministry with the help of 30 volunteers until her illness would no longer allow her to in mid-2019. An enthusiastic Bridge player, Lucy cherished the time she spent playing the game with her friends.
Lucy will be interred in the Memorial Garden at Christ Church. The Cluett family intends to plan a memorial service in Lucy's honor in early 2020.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019