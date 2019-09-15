Resources
Lucy M. Fredricks

Lucy M. Fredricks Obituary
Lucy M. Fredricks

- - Lucy M. Fredricks (1927-2019) died on Sept. 8 in Littleton, CO. Lucy was born in Philadelphia to Italian immigrants, Joseph and Clementine Monaco. She lived in Hammonton and Vineland, NJ and sang in several local big bands as a teen. In 1948, she married trombone player, Leo Fredricks, and moved to Salem, NJ. In 1967, they moved to Newark, DE where Lucy worked as a preschool teacher and a reading paraprofessional. Lucy lost her husband on May 30, 2016. She is survived by her 3 children, Nancy, Thomas, and Harry Fredricks.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
