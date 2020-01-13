|
Lucy Yerly Walters
August 22, 1933 ~ January 11, 2020
Lucy Yerly Walters was born August 22, 1933, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to Beatrice Masterson Richards and Francis Everett Yerly. She died on January 11, 2020.
Lucy moved to Texas when she was six years old and has been maintaining her friendships from McKinley Elementary School, Mark Twain Junior High, and Thomas Jefferson High School all these years. Entering Sophie Newcomb at the age of 16, she joined Kappa Alpha Theta and has enjoyed her sorority friendships as well.
At Newcomb/Tulane she met her husband-to-be, John Kerlin Walters, Jr. They both graduated in 1954, married, and began life together while Jack served in the Marine Corps. Shortly thereafter they added children to their family, Elizabeth Thomson Walters, John Kerlin Walters, III and Thomas Masterson Walters. Settling in Alamo Heights in 1963 they began their lives with their children, church, and the friends they have cherished.
Lucy's primary vocation was serving her family and her community. She served on volunteer boards as a board member and officer, including the Harry Jersig Center, Good Samaritan Center, the , and the Child Guidance Center. Through the Junior League of San Antonio, the Battle of Flowers Association and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Texas, Lucy served the community with her many friends.
Lucy served on the National Board of the Family Service of America receiving accolades for her work on advocacy for healthy families. Her advocacy efforts also included establishing the Association of Children with Learning Disabilities and fighting for children with learning differences at the state level impacting public school awareness and change. However, Lucy would say that many of the most important things in her life occurred at Christ Episcopal Church. She and Jack were married there, and their children were confirmed there.
Their church has been the anchor of their faith, their family and their friendships. As young marrieds, she and Jack helped start the Homebuilders group with young families starting to build lives in Christ in the church. They both served in almost every role in the church.
Lucy was predeceased by many loved ones, and by their son, Thomas Masterson Walters who died of kidney disease in 1995. She is survived by Jack, her devoted husband of 66 years, their daughter Elizabeth Walters Atherton (Jeffrey Scott Atherton), and their son, John Kerlin Walters, III (Leah Roust). She has three grandchildren, Lucy Atherton Barrow (Nathan), William Walters Atherton (Dana), and Marie Roust Walters. She has seven great-grandchildren with an eighth great-grandchild due in May.
MEMORIAL SERVICE, THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2020,11:00 AM. CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 510 BELKNAP PLACE
