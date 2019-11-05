Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
Ludmila (Lydia) Plocharz

Ludmila (Lydia) Plocharz Obituary
Ludmila (Lydia) Plocharz

Delaware City - Ludmila (Lydia) Plocharz, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Lydia retired from Winterthur where she worked in the food service area.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Waclaw Plocharz in 2003. She was loving and kind to all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nancy Plocharz; a grandson, John Ryan (Heather) Plocharz and 3 great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lilly and Landen. She also was preceded in death by her son, John and by her brothers, Zigmund, Edward, Waclaw and James.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.

John F. Yasik

for condolences,visit

Yasikfuneralhome. com - 302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
