Luella Collins Tate
- - Mother Luella Collins Tate, 98 affectionately known as "Mother Tate" and mom mom, Wife of the late Dea. Charles H Tate, Sr of 43 years, daughter of the late Leanna Burney Collins Daniels transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday May 20, 2019 at Shipley Manor Nursing facility Located at 2723 Shipley Rd. Wilmington, Delaware.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at
New Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 504 West 5th Street, Wilm.,DE Viewing 9-10:45 am. Service , 11am. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019