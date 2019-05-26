Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
New Mount Bethel Baptist Church
504 West 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mount Bethel Baptist Church
504 West 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella Collins Tate


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luella Collins Tate Obituary
Luella Collins Tate

- - Mother Luella Collins Tate, 98 affectionately known as "Mother Tate" and mom mom, Wife of the late Dea. Charles H Tate, Sr of 43 years, daughter of the late Leanna Burney Collins Daniels transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday May 20, 2019 at Shipley Manor Nursing facility Located at 2723 Shipley Rd. Wilmington, Delaware.

A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at

New Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 504 West 5th Street, Wilm.,DE Viewing 9-10:45 am. Service , 11am. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now