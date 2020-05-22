Lula M. Patrick
Wilmington - Lula M. Patrick age 82, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was born in Lenore, WV to the late Edward Hitchcock and May Jewell (Knapp).
She graduated from Lenore High School in WV and worked for many years for Christina Transportation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Patrick; her son, David M. Patrick and her son-in-law Paul Logan. She is survived by her daughters, Derotha Patrick and Darlene Logan and her daughter-in-law, Donna Patrick. Also left to cherish her memory are 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus all services for Lula will be private.
Online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Wilmington - Lula M. Patrick age 82, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was born in Lenore, WV to the late Edward Hitchcock and May Jewell (Knapp).
She graduated from Lenore High School in WV and worked for many years for Christina Transportation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Patrick; her son, David M. Patrick and her son-in-law Paul Logan. She is survived by her daughters, Derotha Patrick and Darlene Logan and her daughter-in-law, Donna Patrick. Also left to cherish her memory are 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus all services for Lula will be private.
Online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.