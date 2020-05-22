Lula M. Patrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lula M. Patrick

Wilmington - Lula M. Patrick age 82, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was born in Lenore, WV to the late Edward Hitchcock and May Jewell (Knapp).

She graduated from Lenore High School in WV and worked for many years for Christina Transportation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Patrick; her son, David M. Patrick and her son-in-law Paul Logan. She is survived by her daughters, Derotha Patrick and Darlene Logan and her daughter-in-law, Donna Patrick. Also left to cherish her memory are 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Due to the Coronavirus all services for Lula will be private.

Online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved