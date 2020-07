Or Copy this URL to Share

Luther Paul Turner



05/22/1929 -



07/13/2020



He was a very dedicated member of Stone Square Lodge #22 for 36 years, and served as the Worshipful Master for 4 years. He was also active in Suakim Temple #60 Shriners.



Also served as a trustee and finance committee lead at Dale United Methodist Church.



Honorary Memorial Services will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM.









