Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mother African Union First Colored Methodist Protestant Church
812 N. Franklin Street
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Mother African Union First Colored Methodist Protestant Church
812 N. Franklin Street
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Lydia C. (Russell) Watson, 92. A longtime resident for fifty years at 701 West 37th St. Wilmington, DE.

She transitioned peacefully on March 30, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Annette Forehand, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday April 10, 2019, 6PM, Viewing 4-6PM, Mother AUFCMP Church, 812 N. Franklin St. Wilm., DE 19805

Interment, Pinetree Cemetery, Townsend, DE 19714.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
