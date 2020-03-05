Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Lydia G. Sawyers

Lydia G. Sawyers Obituary
Lydia G. Sawyers

Hockessin - Lydia G. Sawyers passed away on March 4, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

She was born in New Castle, DE to the late Giacinto and Teresa DiSantis. Lydia celebrated her 100th birthday in May 2019. She graduated from Ursuline Academy which she attended on a scholarship based on academic excellence. Lydia worked for the Delaware State Police as secretary to the superintendent. She joined the newly formed Women's Marine Corp in 1943 and proudly served during WWII. Lydia later worked as secretary to William DuPont at the Shapdale Corporation.

Aunt Lydia touched everyone's lives in a special way and was treasured by all who knew her. Our hearts will have an empty spot without her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Walter S. Sawyers, her sisters, Edith Gambacorta, Regina Raighn, Elizabeth Laraway and her twin Nilda, her brothers, Ernest and John DiSantis and her dear friend, Eleanor Donovan. Lydia is survived by her sister, Mary D. Marinelli, 19 loving nieces and nephews, 33 great-nieces and nephews and numerous great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom received cards throughout their lives for every important occasion.

The family wishes to thank Brookdale Assisted Living and Seasons Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Lydia during her final years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St. Wilm. DE.19801 or St. John the Beloved Church. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
