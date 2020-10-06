Lynda I. Griffin
Newark - Lynda Inez (Howard) Griffin, 76, of Newark, Delaware, went to be with Jesus on October 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born in El Dorado, Kansas on April 7, 1944. Mrs. Griffin was well-known and loved throughout the community as the founder of Limestone Hills Day School.
While growing up in Kansas, Mrs. Griffin loved playing the piano and violin. She loved to sing and dance and create beautiful things. She was an accomplished seamstress and worked at a drycleaner with her mom and sisters through high school. She graduated from Wynadotte High School and then met her husband when she was 19 years old. She loved to tell the story of the first time he walked her home from the malt shoppe. They married 6 months later. Their long marriage is a testament to true love existing.
Charles, Lynda and their children moved to Delaware in November, 1971, and continued their very active social life that included being in a winning bowling league, playing badminton, hosting many block parties and going dancing with her husband. They would enter dance contests and come home with the trophies! After having children, Lynda went back to college in the evenings while working full time. She very much valued education and was a woman who could do it all!
She also loved playing card and board games and doing crossword puzzles. Her children remember many nights when she was the driving force to stay up late to keep playing games, watching SNL and listening to music. Her whole life she loved animals and lovingly cared for all of her furbabies and grand-furbabies. We are sure that she was greeted with lots of tail wags and puppy kisses.
Her love of fun, laughter, music, arts and academics couldn't be more obvious than in her life's work and legacy of early childhood education at Limestone Hills Day School. Thousands of lives benefitted from her devotion to the children and families that she loved so very much. She is known for her smiles, compassion and attention to details. She always liked to do everything with a little extra added flair. Even her grandma name was special and unique to her, MaBoppa.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by her adoring husband, Charles D. Griffin whom she lovingly called "Buster." She is also survived by her son, Charles Griffin and his wife Lori, and daughters, Cyndie Braden and husband Bob, and Cristi Griffin Moe and husband David. She is also survived by her grandchildren. She was overfilled with joy and pride for each of them: Cristabelle Braden, Barry Moe, Anneliesse Braden, Lyndie Moe, Charles Simon Hill Griffin, Evie Braden, and Tommy Moe. She is survived by her two sisters, Cheryl Galbraith (Frank) and Connie Boatwright (Joe), and her sister-in-law, Kay Foster (Woody), as well as many nieces and nephews. She joins her beloved parents, Inez and John Simon, and brother, Stanley Howard, in Heaven.
The memorial will take place on Monday, October 12, at Doherty Funeral Home in Pike Creek, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington Delaware, 19808. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00pm and a private service will follow at 7:00pm. The private burial will take place on Tuesday, October 13, at the Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 101 Old Kennett Rd., Wilmington, Delaware 19807.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the "Lynda Griffin Memorial Fund" at St. Jude Hospital. Donations can be mailed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or submitted online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/LyndaGriffin
.
The family would like to thank the all of the amazing staff and families of LHDS for being our extended family during this life journey. MaBoppa, you are missed and will truly forever be in our hearts.
