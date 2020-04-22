|
Lynn Carey
Belmont, NH - Lynn Carey, 72, of Belmont, NH (formerly of Hockessin, DE) passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home. Lynn was born on July 6, 1947 in Wilmington, DE to Maryanna K. and A. Hastings Carey Jr.
Lynn graduated from the the original A.I. du Pont High School on Kennett Pike in 1965. She loved her many cats, especially Miss Potts; the beach, her garden, and of course Jimmy Buffett concerts.
Lynn is survived by her children Michael Fanning (Irene) and Amy Fanning and her granddaughter Celynne all of NH. She is also survived by her sister Lee Carey-Anderson of FL.
A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a memorial contribution to Adam's Camp Scholarship Fund of Lincoln, NH which helps children with special needs at www.adamscampnewengland.org or by mailing your check to Adam's Camp New England, 26 Shaker Road, Concord, NH 03301. Please add a note that this is for the Scholarship Fund in Lynn Carey's memory so that the family can be notified.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020