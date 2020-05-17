Lynn M. (Murphy) ProcakWilmington - Passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer, fibromyalgia and COPD.Lynn was born to the late Paul L. Murphy and Ruthann C. Lamborn. She grew up in Forty Acres and attended St. Ann's and Padua Academy. Prior to her illness, Lynn was proudly employed by the Charter School of Wilmington as an Administrative Assistant alongside her co-workers turned treasured friends Donna Dilutis, Donna Urban and Linda Schuman.Lynn's strength and determination were immeasurable. She was a nurturer by nature and always made sure those around her were taken care of. Her fun-loving, feisty spirit will be missed by all that knew her.In addition to her parents, Lynn is preceded in death by her brother P. Richard Murphy. She is survived by her selfless, loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Gerry Procak; children, Brian and Meghan Procak; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Lilyanah, Brian Jr. and Joseph; brothers, Michael Murphy, Tommy (Krissy) Murphy; sister, Dana Murphy; her beloved Aunt Lo; in-laws, Pamela Murphy, Tim (Jo Ann) Procak, Marianne (Bob) Lucia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Lynn was blessed with a lifelong best friend, Flo Nagle and her "Beach Girls" who gave her a beautiful and heartfelt drive-by tribute that was truly amazing.The family wishes to thank Dr. Kathir Suppiah of Helen Graham Center as well as Bayada Hospice, especially nurse Megan Green for their caring and supportive service.Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic all services will be private for Lynn at this time. The family hopes to plan a memorial service in the future.In lieu of flowers,the family suggests donations in Lynn's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St, Jude Place. Memphis, TN. 38105