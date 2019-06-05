Services
Immaculate Heart of Mary
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington, DE 19803
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Rd,
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Swiatek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Walsh Swiatek


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynn Walsh Swiatek Obituary
Lynn Walsh Swiatek

Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on December 26, 1949 to the late George and Kathleen (Lynch) Walsh.

Lynn was a devoted mother to Melissa Blanchet (Christopher), Edward (Alicia) and Christopher (Cathleen). She will be missed by her grandchildren, William, Ainsley, Hunter and Elizabeth.

She is also survived by her siblings, Jay Walsh, Nancy Mccaffery (Jerry) and Jim Walsh (Terri).

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 6 from 12-2 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.