Lynn Walsh Swiatek
Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 26, 1949 to the late George and Kathleen (Lynch) Walsh.
Lynn was a devoted mother to Melissa Blanchet (Christopher), Edward (Alicia) and Christopher (Cathleen). She will be missed by her grandchildren, William, Ainsley, Hunter and Elizabeth.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jay Walsh, Nancy Mccaffery (Jerry) and Jim Walsh (Terri).
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 6 from 12-2 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019