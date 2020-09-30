Lynne Milkovics
Lynne Milkovics, age 73, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from complications related to a difficult-to-manage seizure disorder.
Lynne was born in Philadelphia, PA, and met her husband, Bob, while cruising in convertibles. They married and moved to Delaware to start their family and Bob's career at the company that would become AstraZeneca. This career led to many transfers and moves, but Lynne always volunteered at her daughters' schools. She used her art skills to decorate school hallways with her cartoon paintings, and bring mascots to life by making costumes of them by hand. Among many other special recollections, her daughters treasure memories made on their trips in the Winnebago with Lynne and Bob, her parents, and even the family dogs.
At home, Lynne could often be found painting portraits, landscapes, and animals and caring for wildlife. She also sought life-long education by taking classes in such diverse subjects as sign language, animal rehabilitation, art, and even Reiki. Her knowledge, coupled with a sly, just on the edge of naughty sense of humor, made her someone who was a pleasure to talk to about almost any subject, and helped her make the most of the time she spent with others.
She joins her parents, Marge and George Chaffee; and her husband, Robert. Lynne leaves behind her daughters, Krista and Stacey (Joshua); and her grandsons, Dylan and Donovan.
The family will not be offering a gathering at this time.
In lieu of flowers, Lynne would have wanted donations to go to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
